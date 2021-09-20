First contact with Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y passed through our hands a few days ago. Just a few hours to get first impressions, confirmations and disclaimers from Erick Fontaine, our automotive specialist. Our director JB took the opportunity to send him your questions asked on our social networks and the whole thing gives a little vlog on board. Discover this first contact in video format with the new model of the Californian firm which is starting to break through in Europe. Indeed, the Model Y is already a hit in some countries. 117 copies were sold in August in France.





The Model Y is the SUV version of the Model 3. It shares the same 100% electric platform. It can nevertheless carry up to seven people. The Model Y Grande Autonomie Transmission Intégrale is the first version available in France. As a reminder, this version claims 507 km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle. It is equipped with two electric motors that allow it to reach 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 s and a maximum speed of 217 km / h. The price starts at € 59,990 in France.