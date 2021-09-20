Flavie Flament poses on the arm of her son Antoine for elegant photos, Internet users conquered

Mum proud to have the most charming of riders at a wedding, Flavie Flament unveiled elegant photos where she poses on the arm of her son Antoine on September 19 on Instagram. Photos that have excited Internet users.
If Flavie Flament has become rarer on our screens in recent years, perhaps because she has realized that she is at the beginning of television for the wrong reasons, she remains however very present on social networks. The host is revealed naturally on her Instagram account and likes to share her little moments of happiness with her two children: Antoine, which she had in 1995 with the director Bernard Flament, and Enzo, born in 2004 from her love affair with Benjamin Castaldi.
“My son, my pride”
Flavie Flament thus poses regularly alongside her eldest son, aged 26, with whom she is very close. Last December, this proud mother made a superb declaration of love to her big boy on the occasion of his birthday, writing to him on Instagram in the caption of a portrait of him: “Antoine is handsome. Antoine is a great person, by his grace, his soul and his values, his infallible loyalty, by his delicate strength in the face of trials which dictates a deep respect. He is a bit from elsewhere, an artist, a talented photographer, a complex and fascinating world all by himself. Happy birthday, my son, my pride ”. Mother and son celebrate great events together, and they proved it once again this weekend.
“My lovely knight”
Invited to the wedding of friends, Flavie Flament did not hesitate for long on the choice of her date sinceshe attended the ceremony on the arm of her son Antoine. A moment that this proud mother did not fail to immortalize. This Sunday, September 19, on Instagram, the host shared pictures where she poses alongside her elder brother, all of them competing in elegance. “This weekend, my charming knight (Antoine Flament) and I were at the wedding” wrote in caption of the photos Flavie Flament. A beautiful mother-son moment that conquered Internet users. “You are both magnificent!”, “How beautiful you are”, “You must be very proud, he has a lot of charm Antoine”, “Very very classy … and once again sublime Flavie”, “Such a pretty mother-son couple “,” The chance to have her adorable son as a charming knight “,” You are sublime “,” Simply ma-gni-fiqueeeee “,” The class “,” Antoine too canon “,” You are too beautiful moms and son “, can we read in the comment of the publication.