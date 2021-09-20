Foot OL – Neymar foul, penalty for PSG, OL disgusted by the VAR – Olympique Lyonnais

The arbitration of the shock between PSG and OL risks talking for a long time.

On two decisions that weighed on the meeting, Clément Turpin decided not to question himself and was therefore obviously not alerted to a possible error on his part during this match between PSG and OL. Angel Di Maria’s sole on Maxence Caqueret at the start of the match has already won red cards many times in Ligue 1 matches, and if he had gone to see the pictures, the referee could have made the best decision. possible. Finally, on the penalty awarded to Neymar, it is difficult to know who is at fault, especially since the Brazilian first hangs the Lyon defender, before indeed falling in the middle of this battle of arms. Again, no viewing of the action, which had the gift of screaming Jean-Michel Aulas.

President @JM_Aulas after #PSGOL : “We are very proud of our players tonight. We managed to hamper this PSG team. The penalty is an aberration. The VAR should have intervened. The decision is not normal.” pic.twitter.com/E00Dvgs9x9

” We are very proud of our players tonight. We managed to hamper this PSG team. The penalty is an aberration. The VAR should have intervened. The decision is not normal », Railed the Lyon president, who especially contests this penalty which put PSG back in the match. From there to saying that there is a manifest error on the part of the referee to the point of canceling the whistled penalty, the debate is launched and still risks animating this beginning of the week where OL has obviously a big deal on the potatoe.

The proof with this very calm analysis of Peter Bosz, who admits to having changed his mind while looking at the images. ” At the edge of the pitch, I said to myself, Malo, a young player, 18, against Neymar, and he made a tackle in the box. After the match, I watched the video, and it was Neymar’s fault, who put his arm on Malo’s back, and he couldn’t do anything more. It was not a penalty, it was a fault by Neymar, 100%. The referee cannot see everything, it is possible, but the VAR which has all the images, it is an error », Railed the Dutch coach, who accepts the error of the referee of the center, but much less that of the officials in the video.