Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo, scammed for three years

According to information from Jornal de Noticias, Cristiano Ronaldo was the victim of a gigantic scam between 2007 and 2010.

The revelations are hardly believable. According to information obtained by the Portuguese media, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was playing at Manchester United at the time, was the victim of a major scam for nearly three years. Indeed, a travel agency invoiced around 200 operations to the former striker of Real Madrid and Juventus Turin for a total of around 300,000 euros. The amount stolen is copious, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo would never have dealt with this travel agency, specialist in the scam, and which had succeeded in recovering the codes of his credit card. Then, small invoices, compared to the Portuguese’s salary, made each month, increased the bill. But the Manchester United striker is not the only football star who has been cheated in this way by this travel agency.





Nani and Jorge Mendes also swindled

Indeed, the Portuguese media reports that his agent Jorge Mendes and his former teammates Nani and Jorge Mendes have also lost more than 300,000 euros. Identified after years of fraud in the utmost discretion, the fraudster continues today to pay monthly indemnities to her former company in order to reimburse all the victims of this major scam.

A strange affair for Cristiano Ronaldo, in the heart of the news in recent weeks with his event transfer from Juventus Turin to Manchester United. A comeback which is going wonderfully for the moment since CR7, author of a double against Newcastle last week and scorer in the Champions League on Tuesday, put it back this weekend against West Ham. The Portuguese international largely contributed to the success of the Red Devils (2-1) while Jesse Lingard scored the winning goal in added time. The England international was also strongly encouraged by Cristiano Ronaldo to celebrate his goal in front of his former home crowd, which Lingard was not very keen on doing initially.