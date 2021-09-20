for Aulas, the penalty on Neymar is “an aberration”

OL president Jean-Michel Aulas believes that the penalty awarded to Neymar in the second half of PSG-OL should not have been.

Jean-Michel Aulas is furious. If the president of OL is satisfied with the performance of his players, despite the defeat in the last seconds at the Park, he did not appreciate the decision of Clément Turpin to award a penalty to Neymar in the 66th minute. “There is pride because our team played great football. In the game, we showed so many qualities. The result is unfavorable to us. The coach found the solution to slow down this all-star PSG. It is not a contentious penalty, it is an aberration. The referee also had an excellent match. I want to hear Mr Garibian for the VAR. We are investing considerable sums to have a very high level refereeing but we do not ‘do not use these means “, railed Jean-Michel Aulas on OLTV.





A light contact between Malo Gusto and Neymar

While PSG were led on a goal from Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian star faces the young defender of Gones, Malo Gusto. He transplanted towards the penalty spot then made a hook to the left. His vis-à-vis, who threw himself at first, got back to his feet and challenged him for the ball. The two players hang on, both struggle running after the ball, until the PSG striker collapses. Clément Turpin immediately whistled the fault. The intervention of the VAR did not change the decision and Neymar put his people back on the right track.

Aulas also angry at doping control

The penalty case is not the only problem of the Lyon evening, since Jean-Michel Aulas also complained … of the anti-doping control. “We were tested last Sunday for doping and again against Glasgow. We have just been given a third doping control this evening which does not make sense. It will make us come home very late again. I hope that President Vincent Labrune is going to do something. These are absurd decisions. Tonight, we were very much disadvantaged, “continued the president of OL on the club channel.

Controversial or not, the Lyonnais will have to react quickly to Troyes this Wednesday at Groupama Stadium, to avoid dropping too many points on the way while an insane schedule awaits Les Gones until the next international break.