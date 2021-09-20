for Boris Johnson, London’s love for Paris is “ineradicable”

In the midst of the submarine crisis, the British Prime Minister wished to reaffirm the importance of the relationship between France and the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday underlined the “immense importance” of the relationship between the United Kingdom and France, and London’s “ineradicable” love for Paris, in the face of French fury after the announcement of the ” cancellation by Australia of the contract for the purchase of French submarines for an amount of 56 billion euros in favor of American ships.

The UK and France have “a very friendly relationship,” of “immense importance,” Boris Johnson told reporters on board the plane that took him to the UK Press Association. New York.

“Our love for France is ineradicable,” he assured during his trip to the United States, where he is to attend the UN General Assembly and meet Joe Biden at the White House.

“Not intended to be excluding”

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced Wednesday a strategic partnership to counter China, AUKUS, including the supply of American submarines to Canberra.





“This partnership is by no means intended to be zero sum, it is not intended to be exclusionary,” Boris Johnson said. “It’s not something anyone has to worry about, and especially not our French friends.”

The decision of Australia to cancel this “contract of the century” aroused the indignation of Paris. President Emmanuel Macron recalled the French ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented gesture. He is to meet “in the next few days” with his American counterpart Joe Biden, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

In addition, a meeting scheduled this week between French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly and her British counterpart Ben Wallace was canceled at the request of Paris, according to a source at the French ministry.