Fortnite X Balenciaga: outfits, accessories ... Haute couture in the battle royale

On its official website and via a short teaser, Fortnite announced the imminent arrival of Balenciaga in the title. Outfits, aerosols, back accessories will be present from tonight to all lovers of the haute couture house.

Fortnite recently launched the eighth season of Chapter 2, including a new reward pass as well as new aesthetic outfits. Epic Games continues in this direction by introducing from tonight (2:00 am, French time) the haute couture house Balenciaga. On the program, outfits and accessories but also the welcome Strange time which allows the use of changing rooms:

In this special welcome, which will be available from September 21 at 4 p.m. (CEST) to September 28 at 4 p.m. (CEST), meet your friends too well undermined, change your appearance thanks to the changing rooms and even get your hands on the outfits from the Balenciaga Line directly from the reception!

Four outfits will be available in the store: Ramirez Unchained, Hooded Cabot (from a real Fortnite X Balenciaga collection launched in some stores and on the site). Such an association has already been observed in the past: if Celio and Uniqlo often work with Nintendo, Louis Vuitton has worked several times for League of Legends: two heroes (Qiyana and Senna) have an outfit made by Nicolas Ghesquière (collection director Femme de Vuitton) while a 5000% jacket was made as part of a Luis Vitton collection.





Source: Fortnite