four men charged with anti-Semitic insults on the sidelines of pro-Palestinian protests

Four men accused of shouting anti-Semitic slurs from a car in London in May amid pro-Palestinian protests have been charged, British police said on Monday (September 20th).

The four men, aged between 24 and 27 and from Blackburn, in the north-west of England, are charged with public name calling or threatening behavior as well as inciting racial hatred, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. They will be presented to a judge on October 6.





Images posted on social media in mid-May showed a convoy of cars covered in Palestinian flags passing through Finchley Road, a district in north London where a large Jewish community lives. An occupant of one of the vehicles was cursing and threatening anti-Semitism using a megaphone. The incident occurred during a weekend of pro-Palestinian protests in the UK amid clashes between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The video of the incident sparked many outraged reactions, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson denouncing “shameful racism” which does not have “no placeIn British society.