Free launches (finally) a long-awaited technological evolution

The subject of long-standing rumors and already mentioned a few times by Free without an effective launch for subscribers on its mobile network, VoLTE is being tested by the operator and officially arriving within a few weeks.

This launch of VoLTE has just been confirmed by Free at its annual community convention.

Already offered by the other main operators in France, VoLTE (Voice over LTE; Voice over Long Term Evolution) is based on IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) technology. It is a packet-over-IP digital voice service over an LTE access network.

For VoLTE, it is sometimes referred to 4G calling with support on 4G LTE and 5G NR-NSA networks which is the Non-Standalone mode of 5G NR (New Radio) referring to a deployment which depends on the existing 4G LTE network.





The contributions of VoLTE

With compatible terminals, it is therefore possible to take advantage of voice over LTE instead of voice communication with automatic switching to the 2G or 3G network. In other words, the possibility of making and receiving calls while remaining on the 4G network.

For VoLTE, Bouygues Telecom and SFR, for example, praise almost instantaneous establishment of 4G calls, better audio quality with HD sound, navigation uses and 4G content sharing during calls.

On the sidelines of the launch of Freebox Pop in July 2020, the boss of Free Xavier Niel mentioned the arrival of VoLTE with the deployment of 5G, stressing that VoLTE is necessary for 5G. When the Freebox Pro launched last March, Free stated that ” VoLTE is in the works for 2021. “