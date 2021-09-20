Free will launch the Disney + service on the Freebox Delta, and in a very short time

After the Freebox Pop and Mini 4K, the Disney + SVOD service will arrive on the Freebox Delta.





Last February, Free launched Disney +, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, on the Freebox Pop and Mini 4K. Many subscribers were waiting for the service to be available on other Freebox models. It is therefore one of the subjects that was discussed during the Free Convention this weekend, which brought together the communities of Freenauts.

And good news since Xavier Niel announced the arrival of Disney + on the Freebox Delta, more precisely on the Player Devialet since the platform was already available for Delta subscribers with Player Pop. All Disney + content will therefore be available directly on the Devialet Player, and will thus join Netflix, Prime Video, Canal + Série and all the other SVOD services already present.

Other information given by Free, this arrival will be done very quickly since it will be “early October”, so in the next few weeks. It has not yet been specified if there will be a period during which the service will be offered, as is the case for 6 months for subscribers with Player Pop, but we are trying to find out about this.