French Cup. The draw for the fourth round, instructions for use

All the Leagues will be drawing lots for the fourth round of the Coupe de France from Monday to Thursday. The matches will take place on October 2 and 3.
After great achievements all weekend, it’s time for the draw for the fourth round of the Coupe de France. This is marked by the entry into the running of the 51 clubs of National 2. In each League, hats will be formed in order to balance this draw.
Each club will receive complete equipment (jersey, sock shorts) to participate in the matches of the fourth round. For the draws where the clubs are not invited (in camera), these jerseys are logically to be collected in your District at the end of the week or the following week. This season the colors are still white, red, yellow, green and blue. These will be distributed according to the match at home (red or white) or away (green, blue and yellow). Finally, Betclic replaces PMU among the partners of the event alongside Intermarché and Crédit-Agricole.
The draws of the fourth round of the Coupe de France
Brittany
Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Montgermont
Loire Valley Center
Tuesday September 21 at 6.30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Orléans
Normandy
Thursday 23 September at 6.30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Lisieux
Grand-Est
Wednesday September 22 at 11 a.m. (Champagne-Ardenne)
Wednesday September 22 at 6.30 p.m. (Lorraine)
Thursday 23 September at 11:30 am (Alsace)
Burgundy Franche-Comté
Tuesday September 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kyriad Dijon-Est hotel
Auvergne Rhône-Alpes
Wednesday September 22 at 6 p.m. in the premises of the League in Cournon (Auvergne)
Mediterranean
Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille
Pays de la Loire
Thursday 23 September at 7 p.m. at the Crédit-Agricole headquarters in Angers
Occitania
Thursday 23 September at 12 noon at the League headquarters in Castelmaurou
New Aquitaine
Monday September 20 at 7 p.m. live on LFNA TV
Paris ile de France
Wednesday 22 September at 12 noon at the headquarters of the League in Paris (videoconference)
Corsica
Thursday 23 September at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Furiani
Hauts-de-France
Thursday 23 September at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Villeneuve-D’ascq (in camera)