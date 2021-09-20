More

    French Cup. The draw for the fourth round, instructions for use

    All the Leagues will be drawing lots for the fourth round of the Coupe de France from Monday to Thursday. The matches will take place on October 2 and 3.

    After great achievements all weekend, it’s time for the draw for the fourth round of the Coupe de France. This is marked by the entry into the running of the 51 clubs of National 2. In each League, hats will be formed in order to balance this draw.

    Each club will receive complete equipment (jersey, sock shorts) to participate in the matches of the fourth round. For the draws where the clubs are not invited (in camera), these jerseys are logically to be collected in your District at the end of the week or the following week. This season the colors are still white, red, yellow, green and blue. These will be distributed according to the match at home (red or white) or away (green, blue and yellow). Finally, Betclic replaces PMU among the partners of the event alongside Intermarché and Crédit-Agricole.

    The draws of the fourth round of the Coupe de France

    Brittany
    Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Montgermont


    Loire Valley Center
    Tuesday September 21 at 6.30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Orléans

    Normandy
    Thursday 23 September at 6.30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Lisieux

    Grand-Est
    Wednesday September 22 at 11 a.m. (Champagne-Ardenne)
    Wednesday September 22 at 6.30 p.m. (Lorraine)
    Thursday 23 September at 11:30 am (Alsace)

    Burgundy Franche-Comté
    Tuesday September 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kyriad Dijon-Est hotel

    Auvergne Rhône-Alpes
    Wednesday September 22 at 6 p.m. in the premises of the League in Cournon (Auvergne)

    Mediterranean
    Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille

    Pays de la Loire
    Thursday 23 September at 7 p.m. at the Crédit-Agricole headquarters in Angers

    Occitania
    Thursday 23 September at 12 noon at the League headquarters in Castelmaurou

    New Aquitaine
    Monday September 20 at 7 p.m. live on LFNA TV

    Paris ile de France
    Wednesday 22 September at 12 noon at the headquarters of the League in Paris (videoconference)

    Corsica
    Thursday 23 September at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Furiani

    Hauts-de-France
    Thursday 23 September at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Villeneuve-D’ascq (in camera)


