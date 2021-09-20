French Cup. The draw for the fourth round, instructions for use

All the Leagues will be drawing lots for the fourth round of the Coupe de France from Monday to Thursday. The matches will take place on October 2 and 3.

After great achievements all weekend, it’s time for the draw for the fourth round of the Coupe de France. This is marked by the entry into the running of the 51 clubs of National 2. In each League, hats will be formed in order to balance this draw.

Each club will receive complete equipment (jersey, sock shorts) to participate in the matches of the fourth round. For the draws where the clubs are not invited (in camera), these jerseys are logically to be collected in your District at the end of the week or the following week. This season the colors are still white, red, yellow, green and blue. These will be distributed according to the match at home (red or white) or away (green, blue and yellow). Finally, Betclic replaces PMU among the partners of the event alongside Intermarché and Crédit-Agricole.

The draws of the fourth round of the Coupe de France

Brittany

Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Montgermont





Loire Valley Center

Tuesday September 21 at 6.30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Orléans

Normandy

Thursday 23 September at 6.30 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Lisieux

Grand-Est

Wednesday September 22 at 11 a.m. (Champagne-Ardenne)

Wednesday September 22 at 6.30 p.m. (Lorraine)

Thursday 23 September at 11:30 am (Alsace)

Burgundy Franche-Comté

Tuesday September 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kyriad Dijon-Est hotel

Auvergne Rhône-Alpes

Wednesday September 22 at 6 p.m. in the premises of the League in Cournon (Auvergne)

Mediterranean

Tuesday September 21 at 7 p.m. at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille

Pays de la Loire

Thursday 23 September at 7 p.m. at the Crédit-Agricole headquarters in Angers

Occitania

Thursday 23 September at 12 noon at the League headquarters in Castelmaurou

New Aquitaine

Monday September 20 at 7 p.m. live on LFNA TV

Paris ile de France

Wednesday 22 September at 12 noon at the headquarters of the League in Paris (videoconference)

Corsica

Thursday 23 September at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Furiani

Hauts-de-France

Thursday 23 September at 6 p.m. at the headquarters of the League in Villeneuve-D’ascq (in camera)