Genshin Impact: Events, awards … an update on the first anniversary celebrations

On September 28, the immense success that is Genshin Impact will celebrate its first anniversary. MiHoYo intends to mark the occasion, and announces a whole series of events. Obviously, there are many rewards involved.

It is on HoYoLAB that the development team reveals to us the list of many community events which will mark Genshin Impact’s first anniversary. The first event started on September 1, while the last will end on October 17. Recap of the first year, illustration contest, riddles, cosplay contest or even video creation contest are on the program, with many awards to get in and out of the game:





Current events “Promised Encounter in the Mortal World” Photo Contest (until October 11) Event Rewards: First Gems, Paimon’s Delights Series Figurines (Set), Trick-or-Treat Party Merchandise Set (Random Character), 1 Month Discord Nitro Membership

Platform: HoYoLAB “Promised Encounter in the Mortal World” Art Contest (until October 17) Event Rewards: First Gems, 10.2-inch Apple iPad, Apple Airpods, Trick-or-Treat Party Merchandise Set (Random Character)

Platform: HoYoLAB “Promised Encounter in the Mortal World” Video Contest (until October 17) Event Rewards: Prime Gems, Apple Airpods, Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse, Trick-or-Treat Party Merchandise Set (Random Character)

Platform: HoYoLAB Events to come “An unforgettable trip” web event (September 28-October 12) Event Rewards: First Gems, Moras, Mystic Reinforcement Ore, Hero’s Lessons

During the event, view your personalized birthday theater, relive the highlights of your adventures. After viewing, you will not only be able to receive a gift, but also exchange gifts with your friends for first gems, moras, and other rewards!

Participation from the link that will be published on the official community on September 28 “Words that persist” web event (September 29 – October 7) Event Rewards: Favor of the Night Star × 1, Probability of Winning: 10%, Mora × 100,000 Probability of Winning: 90%

During the event, create your personalized birthday card and try your luck at the raffle. After the event, 10% of participants will be drawn to each win a Favor of the Night Star. The other participants will receive 100,000 moras.

Participation from the link that will be published on the official community on September 29 Anniversary Art Contest (September 25-29) Event Rewards: iPhone 13 Pro Max × 3, Share Daily to Enter Cash Prize Draw

Platforms: Twitter, Facebook (official game accounts) Genshin Impact – “Birthday Memories” Anniversary Event (September 28 – October 7) Event rewards: 1,000 people, 100 primo-gems each

Platforms: Twitter, Facebook, HoYoLAB

Platforms: Twitter, Facebook (official game accounts) Genshin Impact – Riddles Anniversary Event (October 7-13) Event Rewards: 1,000 people, 100 gem prims each

Platforms: Twitter, Facebook, HoYoLAB

Access to the event: Genshin Impact official Facebook and Twitter accounts “Promised Encounter in the Mortal World” Cosplay Contest (September 22 – October 20) Event Rewards: Prime Gems, Apple Airpods, Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse, Gift for Gift Series Merchandise Set (Random Character)

Platform: HoYoLAB

Access to the event: HoYoLAB