Gérard Depardieu voted in the Russian legislative elections

Sunday, September 19, at the Russian Embassy in Paris, the sacred monster of French cinema, Russian citizen since 2013, placed a ballot in the ballot box for the renewal of the 450 seats of the Duma. And renewed his “adoration” to Vladimir Putin.

He played Rasputin and then Stalin. Russian citizen since 2013, Gérard Depardieu, who is never afraid to face political correctness by showing his support for Vladimir Poutin, took part in the Russian legislative elections on Sunday, September 19. And it is Paris, at the Russian embassy exactly, that the actor went to deposit his ballot in the ballot box.

The actor’s civility was once again praised by spokespersons for Russian diplomacy in Paris via a triumphant tweet: “Gérard Depardieu voted at the polling station of the Russian Embassy in France for the election of the President of Russia. Come !“. The actor even gave some confidences to the international agency Sputnik, known to be close to the Kremlin.

For Muscovites it is “Depardiou“

Famous from the Atlantic to the Urals, Depardieu obtained a Russian passport in 2013 after much controversy over his tax exile … in Belgium. Vladimir Poutine then took the opportunity to express his admiration and sympathy he felt for the man who revolutionized with Patrick Dewaere the game of actor in the cult Valseuses by Bertrand Blier in 1974. “ We have friendly relations. If Gérard really wants to have a Russian residence permit or passport, it is a settled case, and in a positive way“, Declared the Russian president.

“Depardiou“, As the Muscovites say, will be able to thank as befits the”generosityFrom his powerful protector. He declared his love for Eternal Russia and did not hesitate to say to please Putin that his new land of welcome was “a great democracy“.

According to information from our colleague from World, Antoine Vitkine, his vote will be counted in the constituency of Tomsk, in Siberia, where Alexeï Navalny was poisoned …

Gérard Depardieu’s vote in the Russian presidential elections, at the Russian embassy, ​​September 19, 2021

Rasputin by Josée Dayan in 2011, with Gérard Depardieu, Fanny Ardant, Vladimir Machkov …