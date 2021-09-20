Gillian Anderson wore a Jean Milburn-like dress to the 2021 Emmy Awards





Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Emmy Awards, September 19, 2021

EMMY AWARDS – Gillian Anderson doubles down. At the 73rd Emmy Awards – which took place on the night of Sunday, September 19 to Monday, September 20 in Los Angeles – the 53-year-old actress won the award for Best Supporting Actor for her performance as Margareth Thatcher in The Crown. She had already been awarded in 1997 (best actress) for the role of Dana Scully in X-Files. This new victory for Gillian Anderson was not, however, the only moment when she stood out during the evening. Dressed by the French brand Chloé, the interpreter of Jean Milburn in Sex Education showed up on the red carpet wearing a dress that looked normal, but a detail of which didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the Netflix series.



Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Gillian Anderson in her Chloe dress on the Emmys red carpet

As you can see in the image above, posted on the “best of gillian anderson” Twitter account, some Internet users have spotted a small metallic object, in the shape of a phallus, hanging from the outfit designed by Gabriela Hearst. An accessory anything but harmless for the actress, accustomed to winks of this kind. Indeed, the one who camps a sex educator in Sex Education, has always been very comfortable with matters relating to sexuality. Thus, it is not uncommon to see certain erotic photos on his Instagram account, such as a Chanel bag with a double-ended dildo as a handle, for example, or a crystal in the shape of a penis.

She even confided to Vogue in January 2020 that she had blocked her sons, aged 12 and 14, to prevent them from falling on her content. "When Sex Education will be finished, I may change, "she added.