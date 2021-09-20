Girondins: Onana, Adli and Pembelé in combat mode – Girondins

The Girondins de Bordeaux beat AS Saint-Étienne this weekend and thus clinched their first success of the season. It is first in the combat that this victory was drawn. Details.

In Ligue 1, as we know, you must first be present in the intensity and in the duels to hope to obtain a positive result. The Navy and White understood this well and performed well in this area against the Greens.

It was in the first half that the Bordeaux collective was in combat. Bordeaux won 32 duels in the first period, 7 more than their opponents.

In the second half, the balance of power was balanced, because Saint-Étienne was on an equal footing. Claude Puel’s players win as many duels as the Girondins.

The Girondins first won the duels

A man emerges from the statistics on the duels won, it is Jean Onana, the Cameroonian midfielder recruited this summer.





He is the Girondins player who won the most duels during the meeting. He played 15 duels on the ground, and won 8. He played 3 in the air and won 2.

Behind him, we find Timothée Pembele and with 13 duels played on the ground and 6 won. He also wins 2 aerial duels. Finally, Yacine Adli plays 13 duels and wins 5. In addition, we must not forget also Ricardo Mangas who played 12 duels on the ground and who won 7.

Thus, this statistic testifies to the commitment of the determination of the players to seek a result. If you add to this data more attempted and successful dribbles than their opponent, you get a deserved victory for the Girondins.

