global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– In Iran, museums reopen after more than a year of closure

Museums in Tehran and major cities in Iran reopened on Sunday after more than a year of virtual closure due to Covid-19, a senior Iranian official told AFP.

– Italy: the pass boosts vaccination appointments

Appointments to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Italy started to rise again this week, after the government’s decision to extend to all employees the obligation to present a health pass (negative test, proof vaccination or cure), according to the authorities.

“At the national level, there has been a general increase in appointments for the first dose, from 20 to 40% compared to last week,” said General Francesco Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner in charge of the campaign. vaccine.

Almost 41 million people in Italy have received both doses of the vaccine, or nearly 76% of the population over 12 years old. But the authorities are worried about the latest resistance as the flu season approaches.

– Towards a possible deconfinement in Melbourne

The Australian city of Melbourne will emerge from the containment put in place to fight the coronavirus at the end of October, if the target of 70% of the adult population vaccinated is reached, according to a “road map” published on Sunday.

About five million Melbourne residents have to stay at home since August 5. This is the sixth containment since the start of the pandemic.





Once the vaccination rate reaches 80%, fully vaccinated Melbourne residents will have more freedoms, including ditching the mask outdoors and working in the office.

– France: restrictions could be relaxed

In France, a Defense Council will soon look into a possible adaptation of the restrictions linked to Covid-19 depending on the evolution of the epidemic in each territory while “we see the situation improving”, said Sunday the government spokesperson.

– South Africa surprised to be on the British Red List

The South African government said on Sunday it was “perplexed” to still see itself on the red list of Great Britain imposing strict restrictions on entry into its territory to nationals of countries particularly affected by the Covid.

Friday, London had announced the withdrawal of certain countries from this list which imposes in particular an expensive compulsory quarantine of 10 days at the hotel.

– More than 4.68 million deaths

The pandemic of the new coronavirus has killed at least 4,683,586 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Sunday at 10 a.m. GMT.



The United States is the country with the most deaths (673,474) ahead of Brazil (590,752), India (444,838), Mexico (271,303), and Peru with (198,976).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.