Google Pixel 6 Pro: no charging pad in the box, but (finally) fast charging

2

As the official presentation of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro approaches, new information is leaking on the Net. Today they relate to the device’s recharging capacities.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will soon have no secrets from anyone. The Mountain View firm recently unveiled a lot of information about them, but a few questions remained unanswered. This was particularly the case with regard to the charging speed of the brand’s new smartphones. Like Apple and Samsung, Google does not seem in a hurry to integrate technologies that allow you to charge your smartphone very quickly. The latest Pixel 5a, which is unfortunately not available from us, is only compatible with the 18 W recharge.

The Pixel 6 Pro should charge faster than its predecessors. © Google

Despite this reluctance on the subject, that should change a bit with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The XDA-Developers site has indeed found a document from the Taiwanese National Communications Commission announcing that the Pro version will be compatible with 33 W charging. The label in question indicates support for 5V / 3A (15W) , 9V / 2A (18W), 9V / 3A (27W) and 11V / 3A (33W).

No charger supplied with purchase If 33 W charging has already become widely democratized, we can at least say that the 5000 mAh of the Pixel 6 Pro’s battery will not take forever to recharge. It will nevertheless be necessary to have a compatible charge block in advance, because it will not be supplied in the box. Google has effectively confirmed the information to The Verge by mentioning the environmental impact as the main cause of this absence. The American is therefore following in the footsteps of Apple, which made this decision last year.

The Pixel Stand, first of the name. © Google