Haaland delivers a clue to his future

Despite a contract running until 2024 with Borussia Dortmund, Erling Haaland is announced to leave next summer, in particular due to a release clause negotiated at the time of his arrival in January 2020. Placed in the sights of PSG and of several other big European clubs, the Norwegian striker spoke about his situation with BVB.

PSG mercato: Haaland releases a first response

Already announced as the summer 2022 hit, Erling Haaland may have delivered an important clue about his next destination in the event of Borussia Dortmund leaving. In the mixed zone after BVB’s victory against Besiktas (2-1) on Wednesday night in the Champions League, the 21-year-old Norwegian international has hinted that he is not convinced by the German club’s sporting project in sight of a continental coronation.

“It’s a good question, I don’t think too much about it, I am reasoning game after game, and we’ll see. Like you said, this is my dream, so I would like to fulfill it in my life ”Haaland told BT Sport. While his name is associated with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City and many other wealthy clubs, the former RB Salzburg striker wants to win the Champions League and therefore dreams of a club that can. allow him. According to the latest news, the battle promises to be bitter in this case, but the Merengues would have taken a slight lead over the competition.





Los Blancos have taken a lead on PSG for Haaland

After having come up against the intransigence of PSG this summer for Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid intends to strike hard during the summer transfer window of 2022. The Madrid club are now targeting the number 7 in Paris and the Norwegian phenomenon of Borussia Dortmund at the same time. And according to information from the newspaper AS, the reigning vice-champion of Spain is holding the rope in this case at the moment, because of his good finances in particular.

The Madrid media indeed explains that Florentino Perez and his people have managed to contain the financial losses caused by the health crisis. Real Madrid therefore has a fairly substantial envelope to carry out the two operations, especially since Mbappé will be free at the end of the season and that he could come without transfer compensation. With a release clause set between 75 and 90 million euros, Haaland is well within the reach of Madrid’s finances. Not to mention the excellent relations between Florentino Pérez and Mino Raiola, the agent of the Golden Boy 2020.

PSG is therefore warned.