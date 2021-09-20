hellish pressure on Ronald Koeman, threatened this evening?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

He may have assured at a press conference in recent hours that he was “not afraid” about his future, Ronald Koeman will not be serene when it comes to challenging Granada at Camp Nou. The Batavian coach is more and more contested among supporters and even within the club. To the point of risking his future in the hours to come. The journalist of the program El Chiringuito José Alvarez has indeed assured that there could be a “drastic decision” if the Catalan club did not beat Granada.

Three tracks to replace it

A decision facilitated by the fact that several tracks are already clearing to sit on the bench in case of departure, while Jordi Cruyff does not seem hot to take over. According to the same program, the coach of Belgium Roberto Martinez, but also Erik Ten Hag or Albert Capellas would be possibilities to take over from Koeman.

? ￰ ﾟ ﾔ ﾴ “ROBERTO MARTÍNEZ, TEN HAG y Albert CAPELLAS his opciones que maneja el BARÇA”

Lo está contando @ 10JoseAlvarez in #ChiringuitoBarcelona pic.twitter.com/lzbzrDJHdd – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 20, 2021