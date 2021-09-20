her astonishing beauty look seduces internet users

Louane became known to the general public a few years ago by participating in the program The Voice, the famous singing competition of the TF1 channel. A competition that she did not win but which would have opened the doors to success for her. Indeed, during her participation, Louane was spotted by a producer who decided to offer her the main role in the film La Famille Bélier. A role that will earn her the César for best female hope. Since that day, Louane has not been idle, she continues to release albums.

A busy professional life like his personal life. And for good reason, she has just given birth to her little daughter Esmée, born from her relationship with her darling Florian Rossi. A family life that she manages sometimes with difficulty as she confided in a live on her Instagram account this Friday, September 17, 2021: “I sometimes crack. I literally do not smile in every situation. It only engages me, but I think it’s important to live your emotions ”explains Louane.





She then explained: “I have shitty days sometimes like everyone else. You have to try to get over things, but I try to be positive more often”, before reassuring her fans and confiding: ” Today I’m fine “. As proof, Louane has just posted a new photo on his Instagram account this Saturday, September 18, 2021. The singer reveals a luscious mouth, made up of a sublime red lipstick (…)

