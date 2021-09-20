Hidden clauses of Ronald Koeman contract can put FC Barcelona in big trouble

What follows after this advertisement

As we know, FC Barcelona is in a difficult financial situation. Even if the various projects started this summer have already put the club on the right track, with a payroll that has fallen by more than 30% and which is now more or less correct, there is still work to be done. You will understand, the Catalan club can not afford to spend at all costs or to pay money for unnecessary reasons.

This is also one of the reasons – at least according to the Catalan press – why Ronald Koeman was not dismissed. The relationship between the Dutch tactician and President Joan Laporta has deteriorated considerably, but firing him would cost, according to Catalunya Radio, up to 14 million euros! And that’s not all…





A check payable … if it is not extended!

Local radio unveils information that may hurt even more: if Ronald Koeman is not extended for a third season on the Barcelona bench, FC Barcelona should pay him 6 million euros! Compensation for leaving his post as coach at the time. Extension of the coach’s contract which expires in June, or payment of 6 million euros; So these are the two options that are presented to Joan Laporta today.

In a way, the boss of the Catalan club will have to choose between the plague or the cholera, at least if the rumors concerning his relationship with Koeman are true. If he has already started working on substitutes – Ten Hag, Roberto Martinez, Xavi and Albert Capellas – getting rid of the current coach will not be a piece of cake …