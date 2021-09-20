Hillary: Missing from the next season of Moms and Famous? She answers

Hillary recently melted the web by sharing the first steps of her firstborn, Millo. If you too want to discover this moment of happiness, just click here. Discovering images of the children of reality TV stars is a real trend right now. And for good reason, they are very numerous to have given birth in recent years! Jazz, Laura Lempika, Nabilla, Jessica Thivenin, Mélanie da Cruz… It was therefore normal to find some of them on the bill for a program that allows viewers to follow the development of their families. The Moms and Famous show premiered in 2020, and it has a lot of fans! It will therefore be extended and will return soon for a fourth season. We are already wondering which mothers will participate! Hillary, currently pregnant with her second child, has already participated in the last two seasons of the program. Her fans wanted to know if she would come back after giving birth… Find out her answer below!





Will Hillary be back in Moms and Famous?

Still a little patience ! Instagram Credit @hillaryoff

The answer is yes ! Hillary will continue to participate in the Moms and Celebrates program. Real good news for fans of the pretty blonde! They will have to wait a little longer before discovering the little face of Hillary and Giovanni’s new baby. Hillary announced her pregnancy last May, so she is not expected to give birth until the end of the year. We wonder if this step will also be found in the show. Internet users are also eager to attend the meeting between Millo and his little brother. Here again, we will have to be patient! Maternal fever is definitely taking more and more place in reality TV. Recently, even Maeva Ghennam admitted that she would not be against becoming a mother … Hopefully she will think twice!