his wife Alizée Thévenet wore Carole Middleton’s wedding dress

James Middleton, Kate’s brother, got married on September 11, 2021 with his French partner Alizée Thévenet, in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

Announced by a snapshot published on the groom’s Instagram account, the union of James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thévenet was celebrated in the privacy of the small village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the south of France. But new photos of D-Day will soon be unveiled. The couple agreed to leave the British magazine “Hello! »Publish the photo album of their wedding in exchange for a donation to the Pets As Therapy association. It will be released in the September 27, 2021 issue but in the meantime, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister-in-law has confided in her wedding dress.

A borrowed dress

In the photo posted on the Instagram account of “Hello! », The couple appears in a white 2 CV adorned with flowers. The country atmosphere highlights Alizée Thevenet’s bohemian-style outfit. A dress steeped in history, as the 32-year-old beauty confided to the journalist: “My borrowed something was in fact my dress, the one my mother-in-law Carole had worn for the last time ago. 41 years old, the day of her marriage in June 1980. The young woman, who met James Middleton in July 2018, had tried the dress during the confinement she spent with her in-laws in Bucklebury. The financial analyst, close to his in-laws, explains: “While talking about dresses with Carole …

