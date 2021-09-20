Honda mixes eSport with cars and motorcycles

Honda announces new, and for once, it is directly from the French subsidiary, and specifically for France. The Japanese brand will indeed partner with GameWard, one of the largest video game structures in France. They are what one might call a “stable”, which is rife with sports and shooting titles as well as games immersed in the automotive world. Honda having always been linked to the world of competition, the brand recalls the slogan of Soichiro Honda (founder of the Honda Motor Company at the end of the war): “Honda deprived of competition is no longer Honda“.





In addition to offering virtual “premium content” to both GameWard fans and Honda car and motorcycle customers, the Japanese group will provide Honda E and the X-ADV crossover (all-terrain scooter) for the part two wheels.

We should therefore expect possible special series linked to the world of eSports on the brand’s auto and motorcycle products in the coming months. But it will also be interesting to see if the developers of games such as Gran Turismo, Need For Speed ​​or Forza offer specific content as it may be the case with the series of concepts “Vision” of Gran Turismo.