how to choose the right smartphone for your children

Back to school is here, and your child sometimes has to be alone in the evenings until you come home, or has to travel from school or college to your home alone. Whether it is to reassure you or him, or simply because he asked you to, you have decided to buy him a smartphone, either as a first model or to replace an existing mobile. But the choice is vast and you are probably having a hard time choosing the right model. Here are some tips for finding the right device.

For the psychiatrist, Serge Tisseron, the age of the first mobile phone is between 9 and 12 years old and depends on the child’s level of maturity. If the goal is for your child to have a way to contact you, you can start with a simple mobile phone, which is not a smartphone.

But if your offspring starts to take an interest in the Internet and wants to use social networks, for example, the smartphone is the best solution – the only one? We must therefore look for a balanced model which will not necessarily be the most efficient or the most expensive, but which will not suffer from major shortcomings.

Of course, to lower the bill, you can opt for a refurbished smartphone. But above all, avoid low-cost models from unknown Chinese brands, as your children will certainly be disappointed, in use, with your purchase.

The criteria for choosing a smartphone:

The screen: small smartphones are on the way out, and most models sport a 6-inch or larger screen. Good news: OLED technology, initially reserved for the high-end, is now present in significantly cheaper models. There are also very good IPS LCD panels, which do the job perfectly. For large screens, the display definition must be at least Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels).

The processor : some manufacturers have their own SoCs (system on a chip): Ax for Apple, Kirin for Huawei and Exynos for Samsung. Most other brands use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips which are generally very satisfactory. On the entry level, we also often find MediaTek chips, often deemed to be energy intensive or less well optimized.

Memory and storage: it is advisable to opt for at least 4 GB of RAM, in order to reduce delays when you use several applications simultaneously. On the storage side, 64 GB is now a minimum when it comes to capacity, and we recommend 128 GB so as not to feel cramped. Note that some smartphones can accommodate microSD cards to expand the storage capacity.

Battery : to avoid recharging the smartphone too often, especially large screen models, opt for a battery of at least 4000 mAh.

Also take into account the fast charging functions that are more and more present on smartphones and allow you to recover precious percentages more quickly.

The photo and video: don't be fooled by the megapixel count of photo sensors, this is often a marketing trick. Good hardware / software optimization is preferable. While most smartphones take decent photos in broad daylight, you have to spend more on a device that can take great shots in low light. The bill also increases for models with several useful camera modules, such as an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens. Many smartphones have a lot of cameras, but most are unnecessary. Finally, think that your kids will also like to take cute selfies with their friends, take a look at what these smartphones have to offer you on the front camera side.

Which operating system?

The market is broadly divided into two clans: on the one hand, iPhones, from Apple, with their operating system, iOS, and, on the other, Android smartphones, with versions modified by manufacturers, by example OxygenOS at OnePlus, and ColorOS at Oppo (this allows them to add exclusive functions). Only Huawei decided to opt for its own operating system (adapted from version open source Android), called HarmonyOS, because it can no longer use Google services.

While Android and iOS don’t really have a big difference in terms of usability, we often find that iPhone users prefer to stick with iOS rather than eventually switching to Android. IPhones being updated for longer than Android smartphones.





Should we switch to 5G? The sirens of 5G praise you the merits of this new technology, but do you have to take the plunge for your children? We strongly advise against it. First of all, current 4G or 4G + speeds are largely sufficient for most needs. Unless you consistently stream 4K video or need very low latency, your kids can do without 5G. Especially since deployments and speeds are still uneven, depending on the city and the subscription prices are generally high. Of course, Free breaks the prices but the speeds are not there. However, manufacturers are increasingly offering smartphones with 5G as standard and you will not necessarily have the choice between a 4G version and a 5G version for a specific model. Remember that you can perfectly use a 5G smartphone in 4G!

Our selection of smartphones under 500 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 : undoubtedly the best current smartphone under 200 euros (199.90 euros to be precise). It benefits from 128 GB of storage and, above all, an OLED screen, a rarity for its price. We also appreciate its good autonomy.

Read here the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 test.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro : for only 279 euros, this model has a 6.67-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 732G processor, 128 GB of memory and a quadruple camera module.

Read here the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro sheet.

Google Pixel 4a : a small smartphone at 349 euros, which takes wonderful photos. We also appreciated the very good brightness of its OLED screen. It has 128 GB of storage, but without a microSD card reader.

Read here the Google Pixel 4a test.

OnePlus Nord 2 : for 399 euros, this smartphone has a 6.43-inch OLED screen, a 5G Dimensity 1200 SoC, from MediaTek, 128 GB of storage, and the same camera module as the OnePlus 9. It recharges in just 31 minutes!

Read here the first tests of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE : now sold for 499 euros, this smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED flat screen, with thin borders, as well as 128 GB of storage. He proves to be enduring and takes very good photos. The 5G version costs 100 euros more but offers more power.

Read here the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review.

And if you have a larger budget

You can then turn to more efficient models such as the Oppo Find X3 Neo (699 euros), or even the iPhone 12, the price of which is falling at some online resellers (from 771 euros) because of the upcoming release of Apple’s new model.

If the iPhone experience interests your children, or if you evolve yourself in this environment, you can of course also turn to the entry-level smartphones of the Cupertino giant, namely the iPhone SE, released in 2020 It can be found quite easily around 290 euros, and offers a solid chip, and ensures the iPhone experience. Even if its screen is small, and its aging design.