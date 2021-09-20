More

    Ikea unveils Sjömärke, its invisible wireless charger (Qi)

    Technology


    Ikea is never short of ideas when it comes to providing practical accessories for the home. The Swedish giant is launching a wireless charger for connected devices, the Sjömärke, designed to hide under tables and desks.

    Wireless chargers aren’t quite discreet devices. They are presented as a stand or a paving stone on which we must place our smartphones and watches. Ikea, which already offers classic wireless chargers, but also integrated into furniture (for example, the base of a lamp) is now shifting into high gear.


    The Swede unveils a product called Sjömärke, which is therefore presented as a charger compatible with the Qi wireless standard and intended to be hidden under a piece of furniture. The device is designed to be screwed under any surface, as long as it is not made of metal and its thickness is between 8 and 22 mm. So no need to hope to install it under your kitchen worktop, but it can find its place under a desk or a bedside table, for example. On the other hand, Ikea does not specify the power to be expected from this device which meets the latest version of the Qi standard (1.2.4BPP) – we can hope that it is around 5 W. Its large surface (17 x 20 cm) should limit the risks of placing your device next to the charging area.

    Ikea remains faithful to its commercial habits and labels its Sjömärke at a very low price: count 30 € for this device aimed more at ergonomics than pure power. Remember, however, that some manufacturers specializing in mobile offer fast wireless chargers, but a little less discreet in an interior, for example the Warp Charge 50 from OnePlus which allows you to benefit from a 50 W fast charge.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleRoger Federer wants to play again in 2022
    Next articleAstonishing metamorphosis of this candidate, with 75 kilos less, incredible …

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC