In Afghanistan, armed Taliban photographed on pedal boats

AFGHANISTAN – They built bumper cars, took over a sports hall … now the Taliban are also pedalos. This weekend, several pictures showing the new masters of Kabul, having fun on board boats on Lake Band-e Amirde in the province of Bamyan were relayed on social networks, in particular by the journalist Jake Hanrahan .

Professional photographer and recognized for his work in the Middle East, Afshin Ismaeli, also shared images on Twitter and Instagram.

On their multicolored pedal boats in the shape of swans, the Taliban, weapons in hand, are smiling on the water. One of them also appears to be wielding a rocket. The place was previously frequented by tourists and families.