    IN IMAGES, IN PICTURES. After three days in space, SpaceX space tourists are back on Earth

    The four passengers of SpaceX, the first fully civilian crew to launch into orbit around Earth, returned unharmed from their three-day space mission on Saturday evening.

    Led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce company Shift4 Payments, the first four space tourists landed aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida at 11 p.m. GMT.

    “Welcome to the second space age”Inspiration4 Company Mission Director Todd Ericson said in a press conference call after the crew returned.


    This space mission is the first to be carried out without any professional astronaut on board.
    The four passengers exited the capsule one by one and were picked up by a SpaceX boat. They then reached the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral by helicopter to meet their loved ones.

    The crew took off Wednesday from Cape Canaveral at 8:03 p.m. local time (00:03 GMT).
    Its four members had spent five months rigorously preparing, including training in altitude, centrifuge (G-force), microgravity and simulator, performing emergency drills and medical examinations..


