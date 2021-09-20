in love, in a relationship with the sister of a famous actress

Jean-Baptiste Maunier began the adventure of Dance with the stars ! His sweetheart has a front row seat to support him. Who is she ?

Jean-Baptiste Maunier, more fulfilled than ever!

Almost twenty years ago, the public discovered the vocal cords of Jean-Baptiste Maunier. The film The chorists smashes records. From then on, he becomes his calling card, but at his own risk. Indeed, when a man has a beautiful voice, it does not last always, especially when she sheds. So you have to stop redoubling your efforts to maintain it. Even if he tried to stand out, the public can not help but associate him with the resident Pierre Morhange. So, as if to break this frail image, he decides to challenge himself: Dance with the stars !

Here are the salaries of participants in the new season of #DALS ! #TPMP pic.twitter.com/1VIUn5tKXp – TPMP (@TPMP) September 9, 2021

Moreover, since the latter has not returned for two years, this eleventh season is expected at the turn. However, the controversy around wages is already settling on the Web. Between that of Jean-Paul Gautier or the little Wejdene who can already be seen at the top of the bill, hard to find his way. Will he achieve his ends? In any case, it is obvious, he can count on his lovely darling. She supports his approach behind the scenes. Even though the background is different, she too knows what it’s like to live in the shadow of a celebrity.

This news that changed everything

This is not the first time that TF1 has contacted Jean-Baptiste Maunier. However, the former protégé of Gérard Jugnot was not always enthusiastic. He knows how much time and motivation such a project takes. So what is this detail that changed everything? Objeko has the answer! This is the birth of her little prince Erza!

Since September 3, 2019, Jean-Baptiste Maunier has realized that life is good. Asked about his various refusals, he explains to our colleagues that “challenge was a little too big at one point in my life. ” Today everything has changed. With a smile, he recounts the instantaneous consequence of this magnificent gift from heaven. “JI became a dad, it also changed something in me, in my vision of things, I * n wanted to put myself in danger in something that I did not control at all. ”





Everything about Jean-Baptiste Maunier’s lover!

A few months after the first birthday of his son, Jean-Baptiste Maunier decides to pacsier with his dear and tender. With his words, he declares his laziness to his princess of heart. “For years I have lived by your side, the most beautiful love story and here is the fruit. You make me the happiest of men …”She alone succeeded in supporting him when he no longer believed in it. Moreover, not easy to build, especially if the public has trouble sorting. Aware that he has everything to prove, he will cling to Dance with the stars like a lifebuoy. No way to sink, his darling and his partner from the show Inès Vandamme watch him like milk on fire!

In the introduction to this article, Objeko told you that his sweetheart has a member of his family in the spotlight. Léa Arnezeder is indeed related to Nora Arnezeder. We could see it in particular in Mozart in the jungle, Amy of the dead… No doubt her sister-in-law must also make sure that nothing happens to her on the set. Dance with the stars. We can’t wait for the rest of the show!

We can’t wait to know if the advice of his sworn friends was enough! Much taller than his partner, that could be a handicap… unless it becomes his strength! Whatever happens, this program should change attitudes about him. Once back from training or filming, her little boy can applaud his dad the way he deserves. Moreover, with a smile, he confided that his campaign did not wish to see him again unless he won the trophy! Will he beat all the odds?



