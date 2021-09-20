In Rouen, the town hall feminizes the public space

The city’s PS mayor wants to unbolt a statue of Napoleon to replace it with another representing Gisèle Halimi.

From our special correspondent in Rouen

What if a woman manages to dethrone the Emperor? And if the majestic equestrian statue of Napoleon Ier , who had been sitting in front of Rouen town hall since 1865, was also exiled on a tiny island? It has been over a year since the work of the sculptor Vital Dubray, melted, it is said, with the bronze of the guns taken at Austerlitz, has been in restoration. And the mayor PS, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, does not particularly want to see her come back under his windows. While he presented, last year, the program of the days “Of matrimonial (sic) and heritage “, the city councilor, who is attached to “Restore equality in the public space”, launched the idea of ​​replacing it with a “Female figure”. “Personally”, he would see a statue bearing the effigy of Gisèle Halimi, famous lawyer and feminist activist who died in 2020. A citizen consultation must be launched.

Thursday, in front of the empty plinth, a group of young people from UNI, a right-wing university organization,