In Russia, several dead and injured in shooting at Perm University

Six people were killed and several injured by a student in a shooting on Monday, September 20, on a university campus in Perm, a city in the Urals, according to the Russian Federation’s investigative committee.

“On September 20, a student in one of the university buildings (…) opened fire on people around ”, announced in a press release this body responsible for the main criminal investigations, which initially assessed the death toll at eight.

The perpetrator has “Was injured during his arrest as he was putting up resistance”, added the investigation committee, which did not immediately give any information on the shooter’s motive.

Students fleeing the shooting jumped from the windows of the first floor of a university building, according to videos posted on social media.

Another video, shot from a window, showed an individual dressed entirely in black opening fire and walking towards the entrance of a building. The assailant, whose identity has been established but not revealed, entered the campus at 11 a.m. (8 a.m. in Paris), according to the university press service.





Strict gun control

Shootings in schools or universities were rare in Russia, where gun control is strict, but they have tended to become more frequent in recent years. Russian President Vladimir Putin even denounced a phenomenon imported from the United States, a perverse effect of globalization.

Last such deadly event, May 11, 2021, a 19-year-old young man opened fire at his old school in Kazan, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, killing nine people. The same day, the Russian president ordered a review of the rules concerning the carrying of weapons. The perpetrator of the attack in Kazan, who had been arrested, carried a permit for a semi-automatic weapon.

The most serious recent drama dates back to October 2018, when a high school student killed 20 people before killing himself at a high school in Kerch, a town on the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

The authorities also claimed to have foiled, in recent years, dozens of plans to attack schools, cases often involving teenagers.

In February 2020, the security services (FSB) arrested two young people, born in 2005 and of Russian nationality, who were active on various websites where they defended murders and suicide. According to investigators, they planned to attack a school in Saratov, on the Volga.

