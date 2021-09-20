Incidents during RC Lens-Lille: First decisions expected on Monday

This Saturday, the meeting between the RC Lens and Lille (1-0, 6th day of Ligue 1) was punctuated by several overflows and incidents in the stands of Bollaert. The first sanctions are expected on Monday.





Indeed, the LFP announced on Monday that the disciplinary committee will meet on Monday ” given the seriousness of the facts “. The question of the responsibility of RC Lens, organizer of the meeting, will be discussed in particular. The commission could in particular crack down from the next match in Bollaert this Wednesday and the reception of Strasbourg on behalf of the 7th day of Ligue 1 (9 p.m., to follow live on Lensois.com and broadcast in full on Prime Video ). A total or partial closed session (closure of a stand) could be decided, initially without taking into account possible financial penalties for the club artesian. Other additional decisions of the commission may also fall in the days or weeks to come following the investigation of the file. For its part, the LOSC could also be punished with a travel ban from the next away match… in Strasbourg during the 8th day of Ligue 1. An Alsatian club which could therefore find itself well in spite of itself in 2 situations quite strange during these next 2 matches.

Note that the result of the meeting should not be called into question. The meeting came to an end and the victory of the Blood and Gold is therefore normally ratified.