Independent games for the week of September 20 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Who says “new week”, says “new selection of indie games”! This is good, since today we are offering a small selection of titles to be released between September 20 and 26. On the program: survival, tower defense and bucolic experiences.

Siege the Day

We start the week of September 20 with the tower-defense of Hidden Tower Studios. At first, like Rampart released on MegaDrive and Super Nintendo, Siege the Day offers players the opportunity to build their own castle, then build fortifications and set up defenses (catapults, cannons, etc.). The goal? Face a sizable opponent controlled by either the computer or another human player. Note that in this second phase of the game, the player directly takes part in these battles which take place in real time. Indeed, he can manage his troops by telling them where and how to attack.

Release Date: September 20, 2021

Pc

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The second independent production to be released this week is obviously the highly anticipated Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Propelled by Sony during its various conferences, the game edited and developed by Ember Lab finally arrives on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It plunges the player into the wonderful world of Kena, a young adventurer who, armed with his magic staff and his bow, will have to cross a lush jungle to discover the secrets of a hidden community. As a reminder, to reinforce the sensations in combat, the game, on PlayStation 5, will use all the features of the DualSense, starting with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Release Date: September 21, 2021

Pc PS4 PS5

Sheltered 2

After the magical world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, make way for the post-apocalyptic desert of Sheltered 2. Yes, change of mood: just like This War of Mine and Fallout Shelter, the Unicube game offers players the opportunity to create their own shelter to accommodate survivors with unique personalities, desires and needs. To survive in this hostile universe, therefore, you have to explore No Man’s Land to collect many resources or even make alliances with neighboring factions. Everything is available from September 21 on Steam.

Release Date: September 21, 2021

Pc

Embr

Available in its Early Access version for over a year, the Embr party-game is finally arriving in its final version on Steam, but also on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. In Embr, the player, solo or accompanied by three friends, embodies a Respondr, a kind of private firefighter, to come to the aid of clients caught in fires. To help you in your task, many accessories are of course available such as an ax, a ladder and water jets. But be careful, even if your primary objective is to save these unfortunate people as quickly as possible, don’t forget to recover furniture and other valuables… Yes, a business does not finance itself.

Release Date: September 23, 2021

Pc PS4 ONE Switch Stadia

Medieval Dynasty

Change of register with Medieval Dynasty. Render Cube’s realistic open-world survival game offers players the chance to experience “the real life of a young man from the Middle Ages”. In this title in FPS view, you will be able to meet many villagers, but also to go on an adventure to hunt, find a little piece of paradise, build a house from A to Z and grow a village into a flourishing city. … As you can see, the possibilities seem numerous. On the gameplay side, the title is similar to popular survival games like ARK: Survival Evolved for example with fights and wood cutting on the program.

Release Date: September 23, 2021

Pc

Sand

Much like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sable is a long overdue production, but that wait is finally coming to an end! Indeed, the creation of Shedworks supported by Microsoft finally arrives on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. It allows you to play as Sable, an adventurer who, using her floating vehicle (an aerocycle), travels through desert lands littered with antediluvian ruins and the carcasses of huge spaceships. These environments are magnified by an artistic direction strongly reminiscent of the paw of the comic book author Mœbius.

Release Date: September 23, 2021

Pc ONE Xbox series

Hidden flowers

After the desert settings of Sable, we now advise you to go to the colorful and green world of Hidden Flowers. With Hidden Flowers, don’t expect to experience gigantic journeys, the restful creation indeed takes up the principle of the books Where is Charlie ?. It puts you in front of beautifully drawn paintings where there are a multitude of plants of all kinds. The goal is to find certain plants as quickly as possible to score points and enter the ranking. Everything is available on Steam from September 23.

Release Date: September 23, 2021

Pc

Teacup

We end the week with the most relaxing of the lot: Teacup. Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch from September 23, the Smarto Club experience invites you to follow the adventures of Teacup, a shy little frog that lives up to its name. Lover of tea, the frog intends to share her latest taste discoveries with her friends by organizing a small party. Unfortunately, on the eve of her event, she realizes that she has no more tea… To make matters better, the player then takes control of Teacup and leaves to explore the charming little landscapes in order to replenish the pantry. .

Release Date: September 23, 2021

Pc PS4 ONE Switch