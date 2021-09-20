INFO FRANCEINFO. Base 311, China’s War of Influence HQ

Officially, it is called the Chinese Army’s 61716 Unit, or Base 311, dubbed “the base of the war of public opinion, psychological warfare and the war of law.” Hidden behind the address of a nearby swimming pool, it was created in 2005 in Fujian Province in Fuzhou, just across from Taiwan. Its role is to centralize psychological warfare operations aimed at rallying the Taiwanese population to Beijing’s theses.

The report published on Monday September 20 by the Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem), to which the international editorial staff of Radio France had access, brings concrete elements of its functioning and of its two-headed command composed of soldiers and political commissars. Base personnel are generally presented as researchers or engineers.





The Irsem report has reconstituted the headquarters of the 311 base for 15 years but the identity of the current leaders remains a mystery





“Engineers write in particular on subjects related to questions of computer security, network communications and other technical subjects, specifies the report. Researchers, meanwhile, write on topics related to public opinion warfare and psychological warfare. “ They also work on topics related to artificial intelligence. Base 311 has been part of the Army’s Strategic Support Force since 2015, which also covers space and electronic warfare.

In his war of influence, again according to the report, “Base 311 mobilizes three types of organizations: front companies of the media sector, units of the People’s Liberation Army which are subordinate to it, as well as relay platforms with which the links are more weak and vague.”

This set forms a sprawling and opaque nebula. “Base 311 operates using companies that make up its civilian facades, including the China Huayi Broadcasting Corporation (CHBC) or the Voice of the Strait (VTS)” , can we read in the report. These multichannel media target the population of Taiwan and the United States in particular.

Other secret units are affiliated with base 311, in particular unit 61070 which is a network propaganda center. It is located near base 311.

And then, China uses battalions of relay platforms, NGOs, civilian structures that gravitate in the orbit of base 311. “They have in common, can we read in the report, to serve as a relay for the operations of influence of the People’s Republic of China or at least to facilitate them. “

The best known are the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC) and the China Association for Promotion of Chinese Culture (CAPCC). “The mode of action of the CAIFC is to make contact and cultivate relations with members of the elites of foreign countries, especially in the defense sector “, writes the report. The 311 base is a key part of China’s new influence strategy, which has hardened considerably in recent years. “His methods look more and more, concludes the IRSEM report, to those employed by Moscow. ” And the Chinese student has undoubtedly surpassed the Russian teacher today …