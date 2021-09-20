Instagramer missing in the United States: “human remains” discovered in a park

TG –
His disappearance, reported on September 11 by his family, triggered a wave of emotion across the Atlantic. From “human remains”, in the words of FBI agent Charles Jones, in charge of the investigation, corresponding to Gabrielle Petito’s description were discovered Sunday, September 20 in an area of a national park in Wyoming, in the northeast of the United States.
Nicknamed “Gabby”, this 22-year-old New Yorker, also popular on the social network Instagram, disappeared with her fiancé in the middle of a road trip through the American natural parks. Her parents last communicated with her when the couple were in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. A vast search operation over an area of around one hundred hectares had been launched to find the young woman.
On September 1, her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home on his own in North Port, Florida, driving the couple’s van, before disappearing in turn with a simple backpack. He is considered a person “worthy of interest” by investigators, who are working on a case of “multiple disappearances”.
“Brian hasn’t disappeared, he’s hiding. Gabby is missing”, responded Richard Stafford, the lawyer for the Petito family on the American channel CNN, recalling the suspicions weighing on the young man of 23 years. Several dozen people have gathered in recent days in front of the house shared by Gabrielle Petito, Brian Laundrie and the parents of the latter to urge them to help investigators find “Gabby”. So far, they have refused to discuss with the investigating police, passing on their evidence through their lawyer.
