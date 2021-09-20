Instagramer missing in the United States: “human remains” discovered in a park

His disappearance, reported on September 11 by his family, triggered a wave of emotion across the Atlantic. From “human remains”, in the words of FBI agent Charles Jones, in charge of the investigation, corresponding to Gabrielle Petito’s description were discovered Sunday, September 20 in an area of ​​a national park in Wyoming, in the northeast of the United States.

Nicknamed “Gabby”, this 22-year-old New Yorker, also popular on the social network Instagram, disappeared with her fiancé in the middle of a road trip through the American natural parks. Her parents last communicated with her when the couple were in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. A vast search operation over an area of ​​around one hundred hectares had been launched to find the young woman.