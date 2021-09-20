iOS 15: The Game-Changing New Features For iPhones

The final version of iOS 15 should be released on September 20, 4 days before the arrival of the iPhone 13. What are the most interesting additions to the iPhone operating system? Let’s do a check in.

In beta for several months, iOS 15 is about to land in final version on iPhone. It should indeed be downloadable from September 20 on a wide variety of iPhones. iOS 15 will indeed work from the iPhone 6S, up to the iPhone 13. As usual, from September 15, you can watch the “Software update” section of the “General” menu of the settings. from the terminal.

This year, iOS 15 introduces several interesting new features, focusing both on content sharing, notification management and the use of artificial intelligence.

FaceTime becomes more user-friendly with SharePlay

Apple’s video chat system – FaceTime – should become even more enjoyable to use with iOS 15. In terms of visual rendering, first of all, use in “portrait” mode activates background blurring. and allows to better highlight the subject, in the manner of what already offers the camera of the iPhone.

Another very interesting function for FaceTime, SharePlay allows you to share content with a contact. For example, you can listen to music, watch a series or consult a web page in a “common” way, even on an Apple TV. A sort of “virtual sofa” in a way. Note, however, that the SharePlay function will not be available at the launch of iOS 15, but should arrive a little later in the fall.

Finally, FaceTime opens up to competition with iOS 15, since Android or even Windows users will be able to join a conversation with someone who is on an Apple device. The caller can thus generate a web link, which anyone can open using a browser. Apple specifies that the conversation will remain encrypted from end to end.

Less intrusive and smarter notifications

Abundance of notifications on a mobile device can seriously interfere with concentration. It is with this thought in mind that Apple is rethinking the notification distribution system on iOS 15, in particular via the “Concentration” function, which is very ambitious. Depending on what you think is important at a specific time of the day, your iOS device will be able to turn off certain notifications and apps that it deems irrelevant. You can fine-tune what you want to see or not, or directly apply different pre-established profiles according to different criteria. For example, notifications will not be the same when you are approaching bedtime and when you are at work. If you play a mobile title, it’s the same: you will be less disturbed.

When the “Concentration” function is activated, and the incoming messages are distributed silently, the sender will also automatically receive a message indicating that the contact is not reachable at the moment. Short, Concentration seems to be an evolution of the “Do not disturb” function already present for several years on iOS. Also note that this mode will activate automatically on all of the user’s Apple devices. You won’t be disturbed by your Apple Watch or iPad, for example, either.





Other news, in bulk, notifications side : the contact’s photo is now displayed next to the message, the application icons are a little larger in order to make them more identifiable and the order of distribution of the notifications will be according to the more or less urgent character.

Artificial intelligence at the service of photo research

Apple is relying more and more on artificial intelligence for its devices and it is not for nothing that the latest iPhones are equipped with a “Neural Engine” chip dedicated to it. In iOS 15, algorithms for finding information within a photo will be developed more than ever. First example: the “Live Text” function which will allow text to be recognized within the photo and act accordingly. If, for example, you take a picture of a restaurant front with its phone number displayed, Live Text will recognize this number and offer to call it directly.

More complex, the recognition of a cooking recipe, written by hand, is also at the rendezvous. More generally, the iPhone’s photo search engine – dubbed “Spotlight” becomes more powerful and intelligent and can now find images by people, scenes, objects or locations. A function that is also present for images on the web, which will then be accompanied by more information (for example for an actor, a musician or a film).

Safari better showcases the content of a web page

Apple’s web browser will experience some changes with the arrival of iOS 15, very focused on enhancing the content of a web page. The toolbar will thus become “floating” at the bottom of the screen and the one-handed navigation will be improved. You can also create groups of tabs so you can access them at any time, whether tonight on iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 15?

Available from September 20, iOS 15 is compatible with a wide range of Apple devices. Here is the list :

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X, XR, XS and XS Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max