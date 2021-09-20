IPhone 14 would have a hole instead of a notch, folding iPhone would arrive in 2024

The new predictions of Ming-Chi Kuo have arrived, the famous specialist analyst Apple mentioned the future Touch ID, the iPhone 14 and the folding iPhone.

Now that the iPhone 13s have arrived, Apple’s prediction news is looking at upcoming announcements. In a note sent to the 9to5Mac media, he mentions Apple’s future plans.

A folding iPhone, a notch that would make room for a hole and a resurrected Touch ID

His new set of predictions includes many future iPhones. Apple analysis has revised its forecasts, the iPhone 14 would adopt a Touch ID under the screen as well as a hole for the front camera. The notch would disappear, it has already been reduced on the iPhone 13. The 2013 iPhone would therefore adopt two new very common among the competition under Android. The fingerprint sensor under the screen, we find it everywhere, as well as the hole in the screen.





As for the folding iPhone, it would arrive in 2024. According to him, the release of this iPhone has been delayed because of the problems of shortages of components.

Who is Ming-Chi Kuo?

Ming-Chi Kuo is an analyst at KGI Securities, a Taiwanese group of companies involved in various industries. Ming-Chi Kuo covers all technology with a focus on Apple. His predictions are taken seriously as he has had very good product predictions from Apple over the past few years that have earned him titles such as ” The most accurate Apple analyst in the world ” and ” The analyst who reveals all of Apple’s secrets “.

In 2011, Ming-Chi Kuo launched a series of correct predictions with the delayed release of the iPhone 4 in April. He also got it right on the 2012 MacBook Pro with Retina display and Touch ID as well as the iPhone 5s in 2013. More recently, he correctly predicted the arrival of the iPhone SE as well as the Series 2.

Ming-Chi Kuo does not have a magic ball. As an analyst, he has a network of Apple providers and partners who are certainly very talkative. His predictions are not to be taken at face value, nevertheless they are the subject of much debate in the community of macophiles.