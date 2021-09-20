Is it over for Koeman, his already known successor?

Appointed in August 2020 to replace Quique Setien, Ronald koeman is not going to last forever at FC Barcelona. Moreover, the leaders would have already started looking for his possible successor.

Imminent dismissal for Ronald Koeman?

At odds with its management, especially with its president Joan Laporta, Ronald koeman drastically weakened his situation on the Barça bench. According to a Spanish journalist close to the Dutch coach, he should not spend the winter at his post. The recent humiliation at Camp Nou in the Champions League against Bayern Munich (0-3) would have definitely sealed the fate of the FC Barcelona coach.

“I had dinner with Koeman on Thursday, he’s fine, but I’m sure he’s in pain because he loves Barcelona… I don’t know if he’s going to last until November, because the campaigns against him are crazy, between the Cruyffistas, the lobbies of Xavi and Riqui Puig… ”, tells the journalist of Catalunya Radio, Lluis Canut, cited by RMC. A trend confirmed by the agent of Koeman who announces that the Barcelona management left themselves “two to three weeks” to find a new coach.





A little more than a year after his arrival as a firefighter to revive the club that made him shine as a player, the former glory of Dutch football could already be packing his bags. Besides, Pep guardiola would have breathed a name to Laporta for the post.

Guardiola slips a name for Koeman’s estate

FC Barcelona could have a new coach in a few days. If the names of Luis Enrique, current coach of Spain and former coach of Barça (2014-2017), Roberto Martinez, coach of Belgium and Xavi Hernandez, former midfielder of the Catalan club and current coach of Al Sadd Club in Doha, circulate, Joan Laporta could finally be convinced by Pep Guardiola.

Indeed, the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional reveals Manchester City manager allegedly suggested his former club replace Koeman with Erik ten Hag, under contract with Ajax Amsterdam until June 2023. It remains to be seen whether the Barcelona management will go in this direction.