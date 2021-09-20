is this film based on a true story?

In Chamboultout, comedy-drama by Eric Lavaine broadcast this evening unpublished on TF1, Alexandra Lamy plays the distraught wife of a business leader camped by José Garcia, who lost his sight and all inhibition after an accident. The director was inspired by a true story.
Chamboultout, the ninth feature film by Eric Lavaine (Incognito, Barbecue…), Tells the story of Beatrice (Alexandra Lamy, her friend whom he is running here for the third time after Retour chez ma mère and L’Embarras du Choix), who has just released a testimonial book. For a weekend, his friends get together to discover the book. A book that she had the urgent need to write, to relieve herself of the weight of the hardships she has encountered since her husband, Frédéric, a business leader (the inexhaustible José Garcia), was the victim of a scooter accident five years earlier. Since that fateful day, he has never been the same. The accident not only made him blind, but also transformed his behavior. Frédéric no longer has an immediate memory. Now obsessed with food, the forty-something has lost almost all inhibition, which causes embarrassing situations for those close to him (Anne Marivin, Medi Sadoun, Anne Girouard, Michel Vuillermoz, Michaël Youn…). The discovery of the book between friends will provoke tensions and settling of scores. Because they don’t always like the description she makes of them.
Inspired by a friend’s story
Eric Lavaine co-wrote the screenplay for Chamboultout with one of her friends, Barbara Halary-Lafond, who had written a book to testify about her new life with her husband, who became blind after a car accident. Eric Lavaine had been marked by this testimony. “Although the book is benevolent, some of his relatives have reacted very badly, that’s what interested me. We can say that Barbara’s life has been ‘turned upside down’ twice: the first time during the ‘accident of her husband and a second time when her book came out “ he explained in the press kit.
Freedoms taken with the original book
“But my film is not the adaptation of this book, it begins when the book comes out. What struck me was the way some readers of Barbara only focused on their personal case and the a few lines which were devoted to them, they retained only small anecdotal things not seeing the trials that Barbara and her family were going through. “ Certain aspects of Frédéric’s personality portrayed in the film, through replicas of his character, are however taken from Barbara Halary-Lafond’s book, such as Frédéric’s obsession with food, or his moments of lucidity. on his condition. The rest – his complete lack of inhibition, the couple’s entourage – were invented for the sake of comedy.