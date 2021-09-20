More

    Is this the start of a stronger correction for Bitcoin (BTC)?

    Business


    Bitcoin rejected by its Kijun Daily?

    While this decrease results from a rejection at the Kijun Daily dish at $ 47,800, price now appears to be testing strong support.

    The weekly Bitcoin chart (Daily)

    The weekly Bitcoin chart (Daily)

    Currently, the Chikou span is faced with a daily Kijun dish at $ 43,928 which represents a support that it would be better not to break on the downside. As long as the price holds this level at the close, a rebound is still possible. In the event of a downward breakout of this support, the BTC should on the other hand come to seek the bottom of the cloud around $ 41,210.

    A symmetrical h4 widening pattern

    On a smaller unit of time, we can see that Bitcoin moves precisely within this symmetrical hollow widening pattern in h4. A pattern which already has four releases on the high trendline as well as three releases on the low trendline.

    Bitcoin (BTC) h4 chart

    Bitcoin (BTC) daily chart

    As long as the price will hold its $ 43,400 support, a rebound will remain probable to return to seek the middle of the range at $ 45,942 then the top of the pattern towards $ 49,500. Attention should therefore be paid to the behavior of the price in contact with this support.

    It is only in case of break down that the first breakout target to $ 41,970 will be activated. In the event of a steeper drop, the price should pick up the bottom of the cloud Daily mentioned above, then the second target of this pattern at $ 38,532.

    👉 Find our guide to buy Bitcoin (BTC)

    In conclusion

    Bitcoin (BTC) absolutely must bounce back on its low trendline in h4 in order to be able to quickly return above $ 49,000. If the pattern breaks from the bottom, the correction should continue.

    👉 Follow our section dedicated to technical analyzes


    Newsletter 🍞

    Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

    What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

    Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

    About the Author : Tagado

    twitter-soothsayerdatatwitter-soothsayerdata

    Passionate about crypto-currencies since 2017 and a fervent defender of knowledge sharing, I am a YouTuber, crypto analyst and regular trader. Each week, my role is to make you aware of technical analysis by giving you my point of view on the evolution of Bitcoin and Ether prices, using my favorite indicators such as Ichimoku as well as chartist patterns.
    All articles from Tagado.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBoris Johnson says he is “frustrated” by the inaction of rich countries
    Next articleThierry Henry tells about his return to the lawns of L1

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC