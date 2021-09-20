It’s a girl! Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child on Saturday (September 18th), Buckingham Palace announced. A little girl, born from her love for Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who comes to enlarge the British royal family.

Pink notebook! The princess beatrice gave birth on Saturday September 18 to her first child. A little girl born in London, as Buckingham Palace announced on Twitter, in an official statement, Monday, September 20. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pleased to announce the arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18th, at 11:42 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London”, can we read, with a photo of the couple on their wedding day celebrated on July 17, 2020. The little girl weighed 2.7 kg at birth.

No royal title for the little girl

For the time being, the parents preferred to keep confidentiality around their baby’s first name. No doubt that this birth is the happiness of the queen elizabeth ii, grandmother of the young mother, and of prince andrew and of Sarah ferguson, the parents of the princess beatrice. “The baby’s parents and grandparents have been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank the hospital team for their wonderful work.”, can we still read. “His Royal Highness and the child are doing well, the couple are eager to introduce their daughter to her older brother, Christopher Woolf.”

A birth that seals the love of princess beatrice for Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. We already know that the twelfth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II will not wear a royal title. On the other hand, it benefits a title of nobility inherited from his father, who own a count title in Italy. The daughter of Edoardo Mapelli and of Beatrice is therefore made count or countess at birth.

