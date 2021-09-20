If Alix and Mathieu formalized their couple last August, the two adventurers are not quite at the beginning of their story. In an interview with Télé 7 jours, the young woman gave more details on this love story that nobody (or almost) expected.
On August 12, it was on his Instagram account thatAlix had chosen to formalize his relationship with Mathieu. As a reminder, the two adventurers met during the filming of Koh-Lanta: The 4 Lands, in 2020. If the young woman with a fiery character is back in the All Star season of the famous TF1 game, her dear and tender, he continues the physical challenges away from the cameras. But back to formalization. In the idyllic setting of Tahiti, the lovers had posed one near the other in order to shout to the world (or rather to Instagram) their happiness. And since then, Alix and Mathieu seem inseparable. But everything was not always so obvious …
Alix and Mathieu: slowly but surely …
As she takes up arms again Koh-Lanta, the legend within the red team, Alix returned to his career during his previous season in the columns of TV 7 Days. “Koh-Lanta gave me self-confidence. I discovered that I was a fighter. Better, a warrior!“she believes today. An experience which also allowed her to meet true love. Well, not right away.”With Mathieu, it’s not love at first sight, confessed the young woman. We got closer to each other much later.“Alix also explained that she had been in a relationship with Mathieu for a year. A year during which they had no time to be bored:”We travel and participate in great adventures.“
A couple of hyperactive
It must be said that in addition to showing impressive physical abilities in Koh-Lanta, Alix is also a fine Instagram user. And it is on her page that she highlights many of her exploits, many of which are shared with her adventurer in love. It is besides by his side that she made her first Semi de Paris some time ago. But make no mistake: for Koh-Lanta, the legend, Alix is ”prepared by itself“, without Mathieu’s help. The latter, who had been a victim of strategies during the previous season, still wanted to pass on valuable knowledge to his darling:”He took the time to teach me how to use the compass, in case I get to the orientation test.“It remains to be seen if Alix needed his wise advice …