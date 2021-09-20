Jair Bolsonaro, Sunday putschist or threat against Brazilian democracy?

Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, September 14, 2021. EVARISTO SA / AFP

To analyse. In appearance, order reigns in Brasilia. In recent days, the capital of Brazil and its imposing concrete and glass palaces have regained their calm. The contrast is striking with the agitation that raged there on September 7: the city was then invaded by tens of thousands of far-right demonstrators with warlike overtones. The country seemed on the brink of a coup.

We know the rest: after a slight hesitation, Jair Bolsonaro retreats. On September 9, in a written declaration that looked like capitulation, the former captain of the army declared that he had “Never had the slightest intention to attack any power whatsoever”. And adds: “Harmony between these powers is not within my will, but is a constitutional imperative that everyone, without exception, must respect. “





“Harmony” would therefore be the new watchword in Brasilia. But is it really sustainable? As the October 2022 presidential election looms, everyone is now wondering about Mr. Bolsonaro’s real intentions. Is he a “Sunday putschist” unable to organize a real coup? Or would it be, on the contrary, a direct threat to the democracy which, every day more, advances its pawns?

Vast debate, all the more complex as it requires entering the thoughts of one of the most unpredictable leaders in the world. For three years now, Mr. Bolsonaro has confused observers. There are many who want to see him, at worst, only a psychopath and, at best, a tropical variant of Trumpism. It is ignoring the lines of force that structure a man with a more complex personality than it appears.

From the army to the “big center”

On the surface, Jair Bolsonaro has all the characteristics of the Latin American coup caudillo. Entering the Military Academy in the midst of a dictatorship, the future president was trained in the 1970s to “hunt for communists” by the junta’s agents of repression. He came out with an artillery diploma and a desperate admiration for the regime that ruled the country for two decades.

Since then, Mr. Bolsonaro has never ceased to pay tribute to this dictatorship, and more generally to regimes led by strong men – in fatigues, preferably -, between exaltation of torture and attacks on democracy. In 1999, invited to television, a journalist questioned him: “If you were President of the Republic today, would you close Congress? “ Reply : ” Without a doubt ! I will do a coup on the same day! “

