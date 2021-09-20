James Bond: Daniel Craig’s tearful farewell to 007

Tear in the eye and black suit, Daniel Craig marks the end of a 15-year collaboration with Metro Goldwin Mayer. The actor pays tribute to the teams of the James Bond saga, in a moving speech.

After 15 years of good and loyal service, Daniel Craig hangs up the costume of the most famous spy. The actor, who has played James Bond since Casino Royale in 2006, returned to his career in a speech addressed to the film crews. The inevitably moving moment was immortalized in the documentary Being James Bond and shared on social networks.

“A lot of people here have worked with me on 5 films, and a lot has been said about how I feel about these films, but I loved every second of these films and especially this one. I would wake up in the morning having the chance to work with you, and that has been one of the greatest honors of my life. ” Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021



Still no news of his replacement

After 5 films in the skin of the spy, Daniel Craig goes to new horizons. The actor is expected to reprise the role of Benoît Blanc in Following At loggerheads, which will be broadcast on Netflix in 2022. It is also announced in the cast of Tintin 2, directed by Peter Jackson and which does not yet have a release date. At the last news, the continuation of Tintin and the Secret of the Unicorn was still in the writing phase.

As for who will don the 007 costume, the studios are still very discreet about it. Several names have been mentioned, starting with Tom Hiddleston (Loki) or Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad). It is also rumored that this time, the license could recruit from Netflix to play as the English spy. Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings in the series The Bridgertons Chronicle, would be vying for the title. Nothing has been confirmed yet. We know, however, that James Bond should not (yet) be written in the feminine. If Lashana Lynch will be the new holder of the number 007, she should not recover the main role in the next opus.

In the meantime, to discover Daniel Craig’s farewell on the big screen, you will have to wait until October 6.

