Jean-Luc Reichmann reveals sublime photos of his wedding!

Jean-Luc Reichmann made a nice surprise to the viewers of the “12 blows of noon”. The host of TF1 took the opportunity to unveil some photos of Xavier and Laura’s wedding. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will show you everything too. Are you ready ?

What becomes of Xavier?

We can say that Xavier is one of those who left his mark on the “12 strokes of noon”. Moreover, if you did not know, since his participation in 2013, the young man remains popular with the audience of TF1: ”Although I have to say it has eased, I am still recognized in the street, even with the mask, although it’s been over eight years since I was on the show“. But what becomes of it exactly? Well, we can tell you that he works as an engineer at EDF.

But we can also tell you is that the former champion of the game has a taste for challenges, but also for travel. Thus, Xavier and his companion, notably left for a semi round-the-world trip for four months. He explains : “We were lucky because, without knowing it, we came back just before the Covid. We left from September 2019 to January 2020“. In particular, they had the chance to travel through the national parks of the American West, but also South America (Peru, Chile, Argentina, etc.). The couple were also able to spend New Years in Sydney. Not bad, isn’t it?

Xavier, a man married to Laura

On the private side, Xavier is no longer just a couple, but married to Laura. The two lovers were also afraid of having to postpone the ceremony. Particularly because of the coronavirus. Indeed, with the different confinements, it was not easy to know, if it was possible or not to get married:“The wedding was not postponed but it did not go far! We went through the drops and he was maintained at the last moment. We had the chance to get married where we wanted, as we wanted, even if it was necessarily more eventful than expected” explained the young man in a recent interview.





In the rest of his interview, Xavier clarified that he was happy to have been able to spend this special moment with the people he appreciates. Moreover, the band of the 12 blows of noon was also present: ”Indeed, I invited Jean-Luc Reichmann to my wedding. There were also a lot of midday masters, it was a great time”Explains the young man in particular. This is good, the host has not forgotten this moment either.

Jean-Luc Reichmann shares wedding photos

Last July, the Masters fight. On July 8, more precisely, it was Xavier who made his return to the 12 coups de midi plateau. The candidate was ready to do battle with the other participants of the day. But during this day, the former master of noon first attended a little surprise that Jean-Luc Reichmann had reserved for him for his return to the show. Indeed, the host took the opportunity to reveal unpublished photos of his wedding: “We stole some little pictures, pictures of you, look“.

Thus, a few days before the first wedding anniversary, Xavier was able to take advantage of some unpublished pictures of this happy event. In the photos, we can notably see the young man, posing with his wife, Laura, showing their respective alliances. Obviously, Jean-Luc Reichmann, who is happy to have been able to share this moment with the champion of the 12 strokes of noon, takes the opportunity to pay him a compliment: “They are beautiful ! I am very happy“.



