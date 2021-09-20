Jean-Michel Aulas gives a layer on arbitration

During the shock of this 6th day of the French Championship, Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais on the wire thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi in added time (2-1). However, OL had been very restless at the Parc des Princes by opening the scoring thanks to Lucas Paqueta in the 54th minute of play. And before losing in the last moments, Neymar collapsed after a big duel with Malo Gusto in the Lyon area.

An action that led Clément Turpin, the referee of the match, to whistle a penalty. A decision that had already been contested by Jean-Michel Aulas at the end of the meeting. But the president of OL spoke again on the arbitration via his social networks and pointed out a lack of transparency. “It is time for football refereeing to make its revolution, to be transparent: the only solution is to have, as in rugby, referees with open microphones, as well as exchanges with the VAR. Why refuse to see Neymar’s double fault which leads to the downfall of Malo Gusto? “



