Jean-Pascal Lacoste: Rare photo of his son Maverick, he has grown up!

The sums earned during his participation in the star Academy (season 1, in 2001), his couple with the beautiful Delphine Tellier, his conflicted relationship with his famous sister-in-law Sylvie Tellier, his ex-partner Jenifer … Jean-Pascal Lacoste gives himself up without taboo, on the set of Do not touch My TV (C8) facing Cyril Hanouna, in interview or on social networks. However, his children Kylie (13) and Maverick (9), he does everything to preserve them. Sunday September 19, 2021, in sTory on Instagram, the interpreter of the tube The Agitator twists his own rules …

The more than 62,600 followers by Jean-Pascal Lacoste had the chance to discover the face of the adorable Maverick on the social network for sharing images. Indeed, the TV columnist shares a rare photo of his boy. The young brunette with a pretty golden complexion appears in profile, a gray Levis sweatshirt on his back and a white helmet on his ears, that of his dear dad! “When the son steals your helmet“, launches Jean-Pascal Lacoste, amused.





An exceptional appearance of Maverick on social networks! The last time internet users saw the young man’s face was in 2017. In December, the former singer posted an adorable photo of his son, then 5 years old at the time, posing proudly in front of a pretty wall drawing representing a giant palm tree as well as animals of the savannah. “Maverick is growing up too fast… Bravo son we love you! Dad, Delphine and Kylie are proud of you #mondieuqueletempspassevite #petitairmalicieux #jolipalmier #vivelesvacancesdenoel“, wrote the happy father in legend. And at the time already, the faithful subscribers of Jean-Pascal Lacoste had noted a beautiful father / son resemblance.

Recall that Kylie and Maverick were born from the love of the charming brunette with an American named Jennifer. The couple was married in 2007 before finally separating in 2016. Since then, Jean-Pascal Lacoste spins the perfect love with his beautiful Delphine Tellier, with whom he is preparing a wedding. Lovers even envision a baby, the first set …