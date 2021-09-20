Jessica Thivenin: soon back in Dubai with husband and children, she has only one regret

Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia will return to Dubai soon. On her social networks this Sunday, September 19, the young woman gave more details.

He will miss them. For several months, Jessica Thivenin, Thibault Garcia, their son Maylone and their daughter Leewane have been staying in France. While she hoped to finish her pregnancy and give birth to her daughter in Dubai, her place of residence, the reality TV candidate was forced to stay in France for medical reasons. “I take what I am given and I live with it. So, I was just planning to come to France for a few months and go back to Dubai, finish my pregnancy in Dubai and give birth in Dubai “, she first explained before adding: “That’s what I dreamed of doing. Finally, I went into a risky pregnancy, overnight it changed“, she said afterwards. However, after several months in Marseille, the whole family can now return to Dubai. On Snapchat this Sunday, September 19, she provided more details: “We’re going back to Dubai soon. You all ask me: ‘aren’t you afraid?’. We will be a little sad not to see the parents“, she first confided before specifying: “We took advantage of it for 5 months. Maylone is going back to the nursery, to see his friends. Our life is not here it is there. Grandparents will come too“, she concluded.

Jessica Thivenin and a happy woman. After several months of a complicated pregnancy, she gave birth to her baby girl on August 22. A magical moment for the young woman. “Our daughter was born that night on August 22 at 3:32 am, she weighs 2,460 kg. She is here, finally among us“, she had confided to her subscribers. However, Leewane had some complications and she had to stay in the hospital. It was only on August 29 that the reality TV candidate was able to return home with his baby. ““So that’s it, we’re home. We brought Leewane back“, she had first explained with her daughter in her arms. “It was unbelievable. The meeting with his brother … I have no words, it was crazy, it was the third happiest day of my life. We cried“, she added, very moved. “I am able to cry again, it was just too much emotion. I was so apprehensive, I was stressed all day … I was just thinking about it. And in the end, it went very well“, she confided. “We are back, we will be able to attack our little life together“, Jessica Thivenin concluded, delighted to be able to enjoy her children.

Jessica Thivenin: What surgery has she recently undergone?

Jessica Thivenin is used to cosmetic surgery operations. The latest? This Friday, September 17. This was necessary since the young woman was very complexed. Indeed, she had a hole in the place of her old piercing which was located near the mouth. Aware that it was not going to recork itself and she therefore made the decision to go to the pool table. “He gave me a little local anesthesia. There my mouth is asleep and all swollen “, she revealed a few hours later on Snapchat. Delighted, she says she will have “a little scar but I wouldn’t have the hole anymore. I am so happy“, she concluded.

