Johan Price-Pejtersen is the new world champion in the chrono

Winner of the last three editions of the U23 World Time Trial (2017, 2018, 2019), Mikkel Bjerg, who now plays at UAE-Emirates, has found his successor … and he is also Danish! At 22 years old, Johan Price-Pejtersen has indeed kept his rank of favorite and obtained, ten days after his title of European hopeful champion of the specialty, the crown of world champion in chrono in his age category.
A perfectly managed effort
The resident of the continental team Uno-X Pro, former world junior pursuit champion (2017), started last Monday from Knokke and took control of the stopwatch from the second intermediate score, even beating the Canon chrono of the Australian Luke Plapp, the future member of Ineos Grenadiers who had the reference time for most of the morning and that we have believed to be unbeatable time.
But Price-Pejtersen, a pure chrono specialist, managed his effort perfectly and ended up relegating Plapp to 10 seconds and the Belgian Florian Vermeersch, author of a superb end of the course, to 11 seconds. The Dane completed the course at 52.721km / h on average, a performance that would have placed him in the top 10 among the elites on Sunday, ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Rémi Cavagna, for example (with one nuance: the U23 had thirteen kilometers less to go).