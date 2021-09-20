Juve: the relgable Bianconeri, the start of the season nightmare in figures … – football

Caught up by AC Milan (1-1) on Sunday in the poster for the 4th day of Serie A, Juventus Turin finds itself relgable and achieves its worst start to the season in 60 years …

Chiellini and Juve keep pouting …

Still rat for Juventus Turin! In the lead since the 4th minute following a counter concluded by Alvaro Morata, the Old Lady finally let the victory escape him in the shock of the 4th day of Serie A against AC Milan (1-1) on Sunday.

The fault was the equalization of Ante Rebic on a corner kick in the 76th minute, but also to the Bianconeri themselves, who retreated too much when they came back from the locker room after a first act yet ended with beautiful movements under the impetus of a Paulo Dybala inspir.

The defensive dunce of the Big Five …

And the consequences are there since the Italian champion who fell for the season through Inter Milan is still improving in the standings and now occupies an appalling 18th place in relegation with 2 points on the clock. As a sign of the gravity of the situation, this is the first time since the 1961-1962 season that the Turinese do not have the slightest victory after 4 days of the championship …

Another infamous stat: while Juve and their coach Massimiliano Allegri, who returned last summer, are known for their defensive strength, the Pimontese club remain on 18 consecutive games with at least one goal conceded in the league. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this is currently the worst series in progress in the Big Five (Bundesliga, Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League, Serie A)!

Allegri under tension

Under these conditions, despite the breath of fresh air provided by the large success on the field of Malm (3-0) Tuesday for the first match of the season in the Champions League, the pressure is already starting to intensify on Allegri, author of his worst start to the season with Juve in six years spent on the bench in Turin. First part of the spectacular match. Then he leaves the ball to the opponent. Why ? And with 200 million euros on the bench, getting caught is a sin, in particular tackled La Gazzetta dello Sport.





Something to make the technician a little nervous in a post-game press conference. Do you want to piss me off? Bonucci and Chiellini had an extraordinary game today, in particular released the Italian, before alternating between taking responsibility and spikes addresses his troops. Ask me about the changes I wolves. (…) The players have to learn that, sometimes, in a match, you have to think quickly and they still understand too late. (…) You can’t take goals so easily. It will quickly be necessary to rectify the situation under penalty of living an even more disappointing season than the previous one, marked by a qualification in extremis in C1 during the last day …

